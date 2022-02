Lauralton Hall’s Kelly Jones and Katherine Baisley competed at the State Open girls’ indoor track meet.

Jones placed fifth in the 1600-meter run to qualify for the New England Championships.

Baisley took 16th in the 55-meter hurdles.

“Kelly ran a personal best of 5:09.69 in the 1600 and is the first Lauralton girl in five years to qualify for the New England championships,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Going into the meet, Kelly was seeded eighth overall. We knew she was going to have to run a personal best to place with the very talented field of girls in the mile. Kelly ran a very smart race. We are excited to head to Boston next weekend to run at New England’s.”

Jones was seventh in the 3200-meter run, one place shy of making New England’s.

Gill said: “Kathryn will look to improve on her time in the 55-meter hurdles when she competes at Nike Nationals in Staten Island on March 13.”