Lauralton Hall’s Kelly Jones took 36th overall at the State Open cross country championships at Wickham Park in Manchester.

“This was almost 20 seconds better than she ran at Wickham a few weeks earlier,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “It was a very fast race with the top 181 runners. She ran a very impressive time of 20:03. Kelly went out hard to ensure she did not get stuck in the back of the pack. The second half of the race she fell back a little, but still maintained a very good pace.