Lauralton’s Kelley Jones All-State in cross country

Lauralton Hall placed third in the SCC B Division. Team members (front row) are: Rebecca Schindler, Grace McCormack, Laurel Micholovich, Carys Cook, Isabella Thomas, Maggie Willer, Brooke Jones, Kate Backus (captain) and Kelly Jones; (second row) Margaret Theis, Kelly Dougherty and Mimi Coghlan(captain).

Lauralton Hall’s cross country team finished in third place in the SCC Division B race at East Shore Park on Wednesday. The results of each division race (4 total) were merged to make up the complete SCC Championship results.

Kelly Jones placed 6th overall in the field of 137 runners to earn first team All-SCC and All-State. This year, each conference was given a certain number of athletes to designate as All-State, and the SCC decided on top 6 overall for the SCC Championship meet.

“Kelly is the the first cross country runner in Lauralton school history to receive this All-State title,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. "Kelly ran a great race on the day, and her coaches and school are extremely proud of her.

“We were able to finish in 9th place overall after the merged results, which is the school’s best finish since 2017, and a 5-place improvement from last season.”

Jones took second overall in the B Division with a time of 20:55, narrowly losing to Amity's Nell Grant who ran a personal best 20:47. Jones received a medal for being All Division (top 7 in each division race).

Junior Carys Cook also finished in the top 10, taking 8th place overall.

Junior Maggie Willer took 12th place, running a personal best 23:39, her first time breaking 24 minutes.

Senior captain Kate Backus took 16th overall, and junior Grace McCormack took 28th overall to round out the team's top 5 scoring runners.

Lauralton will close out the season next week when it hosts Sacred Heart Academy and North Haven.