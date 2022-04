Katherine Baisley set a new school record in the 100-meter hurdles when Lauralton Hall’s track team defeated Daniel Hand 93-52 and lost to Mercy 77-71.

Baisley finished in 15.3 seconds. Freshman Poppy Lynch took second (19.3 seconds).

“In the throws, senior Anna Varholak had yet another great meet. She won the javelin, took second in shot put, and third in discus,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “Megan Theis took second in the discus and third in the javelin. Sahmoya Rose-Blake was third in the shot put.”

Kelly Jones, Carys Cook, Amanda Umbricht and Katerina Koutouvided won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:34.

Baisley took first in the high jump, setting a new personal record at 4 feet, 10 inches. Lila Parkel was second in the high jump. Senior Catherine Welch placed third in the long jump. Emma Hoffman won the triple jump at 29 feet 11 inches.

Gill said: “In the distance events, Kelly Jones won the 1600 in a time of 5:23. First year runner Amanda Umbricht took second in the 800, running a personal best time of 2:32.3. In the 3200 senior Carys Cook ran a time of 12:46, which was more than 15 seconds than her previous best. It also qualified her for states.”

The 4x100 relay of Bria Colangelo, Hoffman, Ava Breisler and Baisley finished in 53.7 seconds, Lauralton's best time in over five years.

The 4x400 relay team of Hoffman, Jones, Lauren Vitti and Koutouvides ran a time of 4:22.3, four seconds away from the school record.

