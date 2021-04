Newcomers and veterans carried Lauralton Hall track when it defeated Branford 101-44 in the season opener of the outdoor season on Thursday.

Kate Baisley was the leading point getter as the sophomore won the 100-meter hurdles (21.7), the 300-meter hurdles (56.2) and the high jump (4-4) in her debut performance for coach Ellis Gill.

“Kate was our leading point getter with 15,” Gill said. “We had some great freshman performances in the jumping events as well. Leni Wisniewski won the long jump (13-7) and took third in the 100-meter dash. Emma Hoffman won the triple jump with an impressive mark of 30-3. She took second place in both long jump and high jump, as well as third place in the 200.”

Senior captain Julia Zapadka placed in all three throwing events. She won the discus throw (59-11), was second in the shot put and third in the javelin.

Gill said: “Sophomore Kelly Jones also was able to come away with three first place finishes. She won the 1600 in a time of 5:38, which also qualified her for states. She won the 800 with a time of 2:34.6 and was on the first place 4x400 relay team.”

Junior distance runner Carys Cook won the 3200.

“Because of the wind, running multiple laps around the track was not easy,” Gill said. “Carys won in 13:30 and placed second in the 400.”

Lauralton’s 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams placed first.

“It was very exciting to get back to outdoor track after not having a season last spring. The girls endured the cold and put up some great performances,” Gill said.

