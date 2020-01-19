Lauralton relay teams impress at SCC Invitational

Lauralton Hall’s indoor track team competed at the SCC Coaches Invitational on Saturday.

The 4x800m team, consisting of Carly Costikyan, Kelly Jones, Lauren Baisley and Catherine McLaughlin, took third place with a season-best time of 10:42.46 for the already state qualified foursome.

Junior Catherine McLaughlin qualified for states in the 600-meter run.

“She ran a very impressive 1:49.96, which is a top 10 time in school history for the event,” said coach Ellis Gill.

“Freshman Kelly Jones had a fantastic day in both of her events. In the 4x800, she ran 2:37 for her leg, which was her first time under 2:40. She also qualified for states in the 1600 as well. Kelly ran a speedy 5:41.11. This was 11 seconds faster than her previous best. She now sits four seconds away from the school record and puts her second all time in school history for the event.”

The sprint medley relay team of Angelia Loo, Sara Bartoli, Alani Burke and Carly Costikyan qualified for states in a time of 4:49.52. The girls took 11th overall out of 23 squads and ran their best time of the season.

Lauralton will next compete this Wednesday at the SCC Novice Championship meet.