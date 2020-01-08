Lauralton indoor track team off to fine start

Lauralton Hall’s indoor track team has competed at both SCC Developmental meets and the Elm City Coaches Invitational.

“Senior Alani Burke has qualified for states in the long jump (14-9.50),” Crusaders coach Ellis Gill said. “She also just recently qualified in the 300-meter dash with a personal best time of 46.81.

“Freshman Kelly Jones has made a major impact in her short time on the team. She qualified for states in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:26.28. She also had a fantastic time in the 1600-meter run last meet running 5:52, which is only two seconds away from making states.

“Senior captain Carly Costikyan and junior Catherine McLaughlin have also qualified for states in the 1000. Carly ran 3:26.66 and Catherine ran 3:27.77. It was Catherine's first time ever running the event as well, so it was very impressive.

“The 4x800m relay team of Carly Costikyan, Jones, junior Lauren Baisley and Catherine McLaughlin ran an impressive time of 10:44.68. This time is currently the third best time in the SCC, so it was very exciting to see this team do so well against some great competition.”

Lauralton will compete at the SCC Coaches Invitational this Saturday.