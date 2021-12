Kelly Jones and Kate Baisley set school records when Lauralton Hall competed in the SCC Developmental meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Monday.

Jones won the 3200 with a time of 11.55.30 to break the school record held by Colleen Lynch (2003).

Baisley ran a school-best 9.14 in the 55-meter hurdles.

“This was Kelly's first time ever running this event indoors. She also took third in the 600, running 1:47, and qualifying for states in both of her individual events,” coach Ellis Gill said. “Kate also took down the school record when she ran the fastest time of the meet. Kate was one of the top finishers in the high jump (4-8), which also qualified her for states.”

Gill reported more breakout performances by his Crusaders.

“In the 55-meter dash, junior Bria Colangelo ran a very impressive time of 7.92, also qualifying her for states. She is the first girl from Lauralton Hall to run under the eight-second barrier in over four years,” he said. “Sophomore Emma Hoffman ran a solid time on the day, running 8.16. She just missed making states and is eager to run it again to achieve that status. Senior Carys Cook ran the indoor 3200 for the first time yesterday. She started her season off very strong with a solid time of 13:26.”

Senior Anna Varholak was eager to get back to the FLAC.

Gill said: “Anna did not compete last year in track, so she wanted to make sure she made a strong return after a year off. She did just that, throwing a career best 29-5.75 in the shot put. This qualified her for states and put her within six inches of the school record.

“Fellow sophomore Amanda Umbricht also had a strong first ever career meet. The 600 is considered by many as the most difficult indoor event and Amanda stepped up to the challenge. She ran an awesome time of 1:51.32 and is now only about one second away from qualifying for states.

“It was very exciting to get back to having a real meet, as we have not had one in two years,” Gill added. “The girls were very anxious to get back to Hillhouse to start competing again.”

Lauralton will next compete at the second SCC Developmental meet on Jan. 3.

