Lauralton Hall finished fifth at the SCC East Sectional meet at Hillhouse. Coach Ellis Gills’ Crusaders won three events and took second in three more.

Kelly Jones took home gold in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

“The 1600 was a very exciting race and Kelly was able to win by three-thousandths of a second,” Gill said. “Carys Cook took fourth in the 3200, running a very impressive time of 12:47.”

Katherine Baisley placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (47.13 seconds) and second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.54 seconds). Both were personal bests.

“Going into the meet, the best time our 4x800 relay team had run on the year was 10:34,” Gill said of Jones, Cook, Katerina Koutivides and Lauren Vitti. “They ran a fantastic race and took second in 10:10, only four seconds off the school record.”

Freshman Poppy Lynch finished seventh in the 300 hurdles, qualifying for states with a personal best time of 52.7 seconds. She was eighth in the 100 hurdles.

Gill said: “Sophomore Emma Hoffman ran a personal best time of 61.8 seconds to earn second against a very talented field of girls. Emma also qualified for states in the triple jump, with a jump of 31 feet, 8 inches.”

Hoffman, Bria Colangelo, Koutouvides, and Vitti took fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:23.

