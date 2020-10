Lauralton field hockey team triumphs

Ella Corry and El Corcoran scored goals when Lauralton Hall defeated Hamden 2-0 on Monday.

Corry scored 2:46 into the second period and Corcoran found the goal 7:52 into the third as the Crusaders improved to 2-1.

Nikki Karagiannis had an assist.

LH’s Julia Proto had three saves while Emma Romatzick had 7 saves for Hamden (1-2).