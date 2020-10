Lauralton field hockey defeats North Haven

Elle Corcoran and Veronica Pinho each scored a pair of goals to lead Lauralton Hall to an 8-2 field hockey win over North Haven on Monday.

Ashley Appleby, Giulia Emanuel, Kara Fitzgerald and Liz SanFilippo tacked on goals, as coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders improved to 4-2.

Corcoran, Emanuel, Pinho (2), SanFilippo and Morgan White had assists.

Marissa Santoemma, assisted by Shea Seracino, scored two goals for North Haven (0-6).

Julia Proto made 5 saves for Lauralton. Eleza Syed had 9 stops for North Haven.