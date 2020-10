Lauralton field hockey defeats North Haven

Giulia Emanuel and Lila Pinho scored the goals for Lauralton Hall in a 2-1 field hockey win over North Haven on Monday.

Maddie Paine and Tierney Struk had assists for coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders (3-2).

Marisa Santoemma, assisted by Shea Seracino, scored for North Haven (0-5).

LH’s Julia Proto had 3 saves.