Lauralton falls to Branford in field hockey

Lauralton Hall lost 3-2 to Braford in field hockey on Thursday.

Giulia Emanuel and Morgan White scored goals for coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders (6-3-0-1).

Lauralton’s Elle Corcoran and Veronica Pinho had assists.

Scout Engstrong had two goals and Andrea Arnarante one for Branford (5-5). Ellie Wieland had an assist.

Julie Proto made 21 saves for Lauralton, as Branford led 24-15 in shots.