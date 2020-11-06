https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Lauralton-falls-to-Branford-in-field-hockey-15707279.php
Lauralton falls to Branford in field hockey
Lauralton Hall lost 3-2 to Braford in field hockey on Thursday.
Giulia Emanuel and Morgan White scored goals for coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders (6-3-0-1).
Lauralton’s Elle Corcoran and Veronica Pinho had assists.
Scout Engstrong had two goals and Andrea Arnarante one for Branford (5-5). Ellie Wieland had an assist.
Julie Proto made 21 saves for Lauralton, as Branford led 24-15 in shots.
View Comments