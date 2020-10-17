Lauralton edged by Wilbur Cross

Lauralton Hall lost a 27-28 decision to Wilbur Cross in a cross country meet.

Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said: “The race was one of the most exciting races the team has ever had, and it was intense from start to finish. Sophomore Kelly Jones won her third race of the year, running a time of 21:49 to beat Wilbur Cross' top runner by 24 seconds. It was a close race for about the first mile, and then Kelly started to pull away from Cross' top two very talented runners.

“Junior Carys Cook ran her third straight personal best time of the year, taking 4th overall in a time of 23:47. First year junior Maggie Willer ran an impressive 24:08, which was about 40 seconds faster than her previous best.

“Junior Grace McCormack also ran a season best time of 25:07, inching herself closer to that sub 25 min range for her team. Rebecca Schindler and Julianna Lamagna also ran personal best times on the year as well.”