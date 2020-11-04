Lauralton defeats Shelton in field hockey

Lauralton Hall defeated Shelton 3-1 in field hockey on Monday.

Veronica Pinho, Lila Pinho and Elle Corcoran scored goals as coach Christine Miller’s Crusaders improved to 6-2-0-1. Shelton is 3-6.

Lauralton’s Morgan White had two assists. Giula Emanuel and Corcoran had one each.

Cate Santa scored for Shelton.

Lauralton’s Julia Proto and Shelton’s Maddy Cyr each made 6 saves.