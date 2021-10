Lauralton Hall tied its best finish ever at the SCC Cross Country Championships, placing seventh at East Rock Park.

Guilford (56) won the team title for the fifth straight season. Cheshire (77) was second, Sacred Heart Academy (109) third, Amity (115) fourth and Wilbur Cross (172) fifth.

“Junior Kelly Jones had a monster meet, placing fourth out of 106 total runners,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “She ran a time of 19:39 for the 4,925-meter race. This was easily the best race I have ever seen Kelly run in any of her seasons. We tried a new strategy today for her race, and it really paid off. Kelly went out hard right away and stayed with the lead pack. When the top three girls broke off, Kelly maintained her composure and remained extremely relaxed. She was smooth and showed great poise. She earned first team All-SCC honors by finishing in the top 12.”

Senior Carys Cook placed 17th with time of 21:32.

“Carys looked strong all day and made up a lot of ground from start to finish. About midway through the race, Carys was about 25th place. From that point on, she passed a good amount of the runners. The second half of her race was very strong, and really helped her team place well. She received second team All-SCC honors by finishing between 13 and 24.

Senior captain Maggie Willer finished 35th, running 22:48.

Gill said: “Maggie has really had a fantastic second half of her season. Her last four races, she has looked like an entirely different runner. She has remained calm during her races and has really improved her finishes. Being only her second year of cross country, Maggie has really stepped up this year and pushed herself very hard.”

Laurel Micholovich (99th) and Grace McCormack(102nd) rounded out the top 5 for Lauralton.

“Overall, it was just a very exciting day for the team,” Gill said. “Everyone worked hard. They had a very nice team placement. Next week, the girls will compete at Wickham Park on Saturday for the Class M state championships.”

