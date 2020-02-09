Lauralton Hall relay team sets record at SCC championship

Recommended Video:

Lauralton Hall finished in 14th place Friday at the SCC Championship Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Carly Costikyan, Kelly Jones, Lauren Baisley, and Catherine McLaughlin finished third overall in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:18.55. This broke the school record by four seconds.

“The girls have taken 24 seconds off the team time over the last three weeks, which is extremely impressive,” coach Ellis Gill said. “It was a very intense race for the first three legs of the relay. When anchor Catherine McLaughlin received the baton, she was in fifth and was able to fight back and get the team to third by the end.

“All four legs ran great times and it was an all-around team effort against some very good competition. Their performance earned them a medal and a place on the LH record boards.

“Freshman Kelly Jones was also able to grab a point for the team, finishing sixth overall in the 1600-meter run. She ran a personal best time of 5:38.36 and now stands less than half a second from the school record. She will have another chance to break it next week at Class M states.

“Sophomore Anna Varholak did not place, but she was able to break 29-feet in the shot put for the first time. She now stands eight inches from the school record. Anna will also get one more chance next week to break it.

Catherine McLaughlin, Lauren Baisley, Kelly Jones and Carly Costikyan broke the school record in the 4x800 relay at the SCC Championships. Catherine McLaughlin, Lauren Baisley, Kelly Jones and Carly Costikyan broke the school record in the 4x800 relay at the SCC Championships. Photo: Contributed Photo / Lauralton Hall Athletics Photo: Contributed Photo / Lauralton Hall Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lauralton Hall relay team sets record at SCC championship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“The 4x800, 4x400 and SMR (sprint medley relay) will all run next weekend at states.

“Alani Burke has qualified in the long jump and 300-meter dash.

“Carly Costikyan, Kelly Jones, Catherine McLaughlin and Maggie Willer have all qualified in the 1000-meter run.

“Catherine Mclaughlin qualified in the 600-meter run and Kelly Jones qualified in the 1600-meter run.

“Anna Varholak has qualified in the shot put.”