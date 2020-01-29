Lauralton Hall fifth at SCC West indoor track meet

Lauralton Hall tied for 5th at the SCC West indoor track meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Tuesday.

“We had some very impressive performances,” coach Ellis Gill said. “The 4x800 relay of Carly Costikyan, Kelly Jones, Lauren Baisley and Catherine McLaughlin defended their title from last year. They ran a fantastic time of 10:24.05, which is the second fastest time in school history.

“The 1000-meter run was one of the more exciting races. Three of our girls were able to place in the top 6, which helps gets points for the overall team score. Carly Costikyan, a senior captain, took second place, running a personal best time of 3:25.5. That is also the fifth fastest in school history. Sophomore Maggie Willer took fifth place, running 3:28.22.

“This qualified her for states and put her into the top 10 times in school history. Sophomore Carys Cook took sixth, running a personal best 3:32.81. All three girls will run again next week at the SCC Championship meet.

“In the 600-meter run, junior Catherine McLaughlin placed fourth, running a solid 1:50.62.

“Freshman Kelly Jones ran another impressive 1600 race. Her time of 5:44.84 was good for third.

“Sophomore shot putter Anna Varholak was fifth with a personal best 28'1.25,” good enough to make SCC finals.

“Angelia Loo, Sara Bartoli, Alani Burke and Carly Costikyan ran a solid 4:52.94 in a very competitive heat and placed fourth overall in the spring medley relay.

“The 4x400m relay of Catherine McLaughlin, Kelly Jones, Lauren Evans and Alani Burke took third place in a time of 4:35.38. They also qualified themselves for states, which was a fantastic way to end the night.

“Anyone who placed in the top six overall, plus a few others, advance to the SCC Championship meet (Friday, Feb. 7).”