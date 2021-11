Lauralton Hall placed 9th in the Class M cross country championship race at Wickham Park in Manchester.

“Kelly Jones took 5th place overall. This achieved her All-State status and advanced her to the State Open meet on Friday. Kelly is the first Lauralton girl to make the Open meet in 25 years,” Lauralton coach Ellis Gill said. “She is also the first ever individual runner to make it, as past girls made it as part of their team advancing.

“Carys Cook took 16th place overall on a tough and muddy 5,000-meter course,” he added. “Carys always looks very strong during her races and today was no different. Finishing top 20 at a class meet is a huge deal and she was a big part of the team’s success today.

Senior captain Maggie Willer took 44th place.

“Maggie has had a very impressive season and she truly left everything she had left out on that course today,” Gill said. “For only running at Wickham for the second time ever, she ran a good race with the tough conditions.”

Laurel Micholovich and Brooke Jones rounded out the top 5 for Lauralton.

Gill said: “They both gave everything they had today for their team, and their coaches are very proud of their efforts.”