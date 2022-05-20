Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Friday night.

The Nationals didn’t score, but they did provide a couple of highlights as they unsuccessfully attempted an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh and executed a triple play in the bottom of the inning.

Washington trailed 2-0 when Lane Thomas ripped a shot to deep center field for a triple but was thrown out at home trying to score on the play.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with nobody out in the seventh when Luis Urías hit a grounder to third baseman Maikel Franco, who stepped on the bag to start a 5-4-3 triple play. It was the first one for the Nationals since July 30, 2016, at San Francisco.

Tellez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth. Taylor added a three-run homer and Hunter Renfroe delivered a two-run single as the Brewers broke the game open in the eighth against reliever Austin Voth. Renfroe went 3 for 3.

Lauer (4-1) and Nationals starter Erick Fedde (2-3) each had a shutout going when Urías drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth. After Christian Yelich hit into a fielder’s choice, Tellez hit Fedde's next pitch into the second deck beyond the right-field wall.

Tellez blasted the 89 mph cutter a projected 400 feet for his ninth homer. He increased his season total to 32 RBIs.

That was more than enough for Lauer, who struck out five and allowed five hits and no walks. Devin Williams worked the eighth and Aaron Ashby completed the shutout.

Washington had a couple of scoring opportunities while trailing 2-0.

Thomas ripped a one-out drive in the seventh that bounced off the warning track, hit the center-field wall and then rolled to the left down the track and away from Taylor in center field. While Renfroe sprinted from right to center to retrieve the ball, Thomas rounded the bases.

Thomas easily made it to third and headed home, but the relay throw from second baseman Kolten Wong beat him to the plate.

Washington threatened again in the eighth.

Juan Soto’s two-out double brought the potential tying run to the plate, and Nelson Cruz belted Williams' changeup just wide of the left-field foul pole. Cruz swung and missed at Williams’ next pitch to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Carter Kieboom will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Kieboom had gone on the injured list before the season and has been dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament sprain and flexor mass strain in his throwing elbow. … Washington manager Dave Martinez said RHPs Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross each felt fine after working three innings and throwing 43 pitches in a simulated game Thursday in Florida. Both are waiting to make their 2022 debuts. Strasburg is recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and has pitched a total of 26 2/3 innings since the start of the 2020 season. Ross hasn’t pitched in a major league game since Aug. 10 due to a partially torn elbow ligament.

Brewers: OF Andrew McCutchen, who rejoined the team Tuesday after a bout with COVID-19, returned to the lineup as the designated hitter. Manager Craig Counsell said before the game that McCutchen is available to play in the outfield as well. The Brewers made room for him by optioning RHP Trevor Kelley to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Corbin (0-6, 6.28 ERA) starts for the Nationals and RHP Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 5.35) pitches for the Brewers when the three-game series continues Saturday.

