The Latella’s/Hard Hat Café men’s softball team won the Over 50 state championship. Team members (front row) are: Bruce Gianotti, Anthony Passaniti, Pete Latella, Pina Caterbone, Rich Mauri, Frankie Gargano, Mike Fanara and Kenny Dibble; (second row) Reggie Moore, Mike McBride, Keith Worthy, Steve Steransak, Keith Anderson, Mark Willey, Bob Dulin, Tom Hodges, Bubba Rudolph and Jim Caterbone.