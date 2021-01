DALLAS (AP) — Yor Anei scored four of his eight points in the last 3:21 — each time putting SMU back in the lead — and the Mustangs held off Memphis 67-65 on Thursday night.

Feron Hunt scored 17 points and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15 for SMU (9-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). Ethan Chargois added 13 points. Tyson Jolly had six rebounds.