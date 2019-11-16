Late TDs, defense helps Sacred Heart top Lehigh, 13-6

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Julius Chestnut scored on fourth-quarter runs of 9 and 40 yards as Sacred Heart came from behind to edge Lehigh 13-6 on Saturday.

A swarming defense led the way for Sacred Heart (7-4, 3-2 Northeast Conference), allowing six points, no touchdowns and recording a season-high five sacks. Chris Agyemang, playing his last game at Sacred Heart’s Campus Field, had five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Still, the Pioneers trailed for three quarters until Chestnut’s two late TDs. His 9-yard run made it 7-6 Pioneers early in the fourth and his insurance TD came on a 40-yard gainer with 1:38 left.

With less than 30 seconds remaining, Lehigh (4-6, 2-4) was threatening but Kevin Peprah chased Alec Beesmer out of the pocket on fourth-and-15 at midfield, and Beesmer’s attempted pass was broken up downfield by Shawn Ramcheran. The Pioneers ran out the clock.

Freshman Marquez McCray, making his second start in place of injured Logan Marchi, was 10 of 18 passing for 86 Yards. Chestunt gained 130 yards rushing.