Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAS VEGAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCoughtry
|15:28
|5-12
|0-0
|3-3
|3
|3
|11
|Wilson
|31:08
|10-13
|4-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|24
|Swords
|17:33
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Allen
|12:40
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|McBride
|25:06
|5-9
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|14
|Young
|29:14
|8-12
|4-4
|0-4
|9
|2
|20
|Hamby
|28:28
|9-16
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|20
|Robinson
|22:26
|0-2
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|3
|2
|Rodgers
|15:12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Burdick
|2:45
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|38-73
|12-12
|6-23
|25
|18
|93
Percentages: FG .521, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Hamby 2-2, McBride 2-3, McCoughtry 1-2, Allen 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Young 0-1, Rodgers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wilson 3, Swords, Young).
Turnovers: 10 (Young 4, Allen, Hamby, Robinson, Rodgers, Swords, Wilson).
Steals: 11 (Hamby 4, Young 4, McCoughtry, Swords, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CONNECTICUT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bonner
|26:07
|5-10
|11-12
|0-4
|2
|3
|22
|Carson
|21:25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|25:23
|6-7
|2-2
|4-6
|0
|0
|14
|Charles
|25:17
|3-9
|3-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|9
|January
|26:05
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|5
|1
|4
|Mompremier
|20:17
|3-8
|0-0
|8-16
|0
|2
|6
|Hiedeman
|18:38
|1-5
|4-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Holmes
|15:00
|0-2
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|4
|1
|Mosqueda-Lewis
|11:33
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Plaisance
|10:15
|2-6
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|7
|Totals
|200:00
|25-61
|24-29
|17-41
|11
|17
|78
Percentages: FG .410, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Mosqueda-Lewis 2-3, Bonner 1-3, Plaisance 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Carson 0-2, January 0-2, Charles 0-3, Hiedeman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Mompremier 4, Jones 2, Bonner).
Turnovers: 21 (Mompremier 5, January 4, Bonner 3, Hiedeman 3, Carson 2, Holmes 2, Charles, Mosqueda-Lewis).
Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Carson, Hiedeman, Holmes).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Las Vegas
|22
|21
|28
|22
|—
|93
|Connecticut
|16
|20
|25
|17
|—
|78
T_1:55.