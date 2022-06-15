Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Hamby 5-7 6-8 16, Young 3-12 1-3 8, Wilson 11-16 2-2 25, C.Gray 7-12 2-2 16, Plum 9-20 5-8 27, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-71 16-23 92.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended