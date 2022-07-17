Las Vegas 91, Connecticut 83

Hamby 1-4 1-2 3, Young 4-12 3-3 12, Wilson 8-17 3-4 20, Gray 6-13 7-9 21, Plum 7-14 6-6 22, Rupert 0-4 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, R.Williams 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 31-74 20-24 91.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended