Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Hamby 8-10 1-1 20, Plaisance 2-3 1-2 7, Wilson 13-23 8-8 35, Gray 4-10 2-2 10, Plum 6-14 4-4 17, Stokes 0-3 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 16-17 89.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended