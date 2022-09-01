Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Stewart 12-23 5-5 32, Talbot 2-7 0-0 6, Charles 8-17 0-0 17, Bird 2-5 2-2 6, Loyd 2-10 4-4 8, Magbegor 1-3 0-0 2, January 1-3 0-0 2, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 11-11 73.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason