Las Vegas 67, Connecticut 64

A.Thomas 9-16 1-2 19, Bonner 1-9 0-0 3, J.Jones 7-15 0-1 15, C.Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Hiedeman 3-8 2-2 10, B.Jones 6-11 0-0 12, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Sims 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-74 3-5 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason