Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Las_Jackson 56 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:45. Drive: 3 plays, 71 yards, 1:15. Key Play: Carr 12 pass to Waller. Las Vegas 7, Dallas 0.

Dal_McKeon 10 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 7:38. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to N.Brown; Pollard 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 17 pass to C.Wilson. Las Vegas 7, Dallas 6.

Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 1:33. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 3:44. Key Play: Carr 12 pass to Edwards on 3rd-and-8. Las Vegas 14, Dallas 6.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 22, 8:46. Drive: 13 plays, 74 yards, 5:57. Key Plays: Carr 12 pass to Z.Jones on 3rd-and-10; Carr 21 pass to Waller; Carr 17 pass to Jacobs. Las Vegas 17, Dallas 6.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), :25. Drive: 8 plays, 86 yards, 3:27. Key Plays: Prescott 51 pass to C.Wilson; Prescott 13 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas 17, Dallas 13.

Third Quarter

Las_Mariota 3 run (Carlson kick), 7:13. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Carr 31 pass to Renfrow; Carr 11 pass to Renfrow. Las Vegas 24, Dallas 13.

Dal_Pollard 100 kickoff return (run failed), 7:00. Drive: 1 play, 1 yard, 00:13. Las Vegas 24, Dallas 19.

Las_FG Carlson 46, 3:28. Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Carr 22 run on 3rd-and-11; Carr 4 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-6. Las Vegas 27, Dallas 19.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 29, 12:00. Drive: 8 plays, 78 yards, 2:48. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to N.Brown; Prescott 41 pass to Gallup; Prescott 12 pass to Elliott; Prescott 6 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-13. Las Vegas 27, Dallas 22.

Las_FG Carlson 30, 8:18. Drive: 7 plays, 63 yards, 3:42. Key Plays: Carr 16 pass to Jackson; Carr 54 pass to Renfrow; Carr 9 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-16. Las Vegas 30, Dallas 22.

Dal_Schultz 32 pass from Prescott (Schultz pass from Prescott), 2:54. Drive: 4 plays, 69 yards, 00:47. Key Play: Prescott 32 pass to Gallup. Las Vegas 30, Dallas 30.

Las_FG Carlson 56, 1:52. Drive: 6 plays, 37 yards, 1:02. Key Play: Carr 30 pass to Jackson. Las Vegas 33, Dallas 30.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 45, :19. Drive: 11 plays, 48 yards, 1:33. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to C.Wilson; Prescott 17 pass to Gallup on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 10 pass to C.Wilson. Las Vegas 33, Dallas 33.

First Overtime

Las_FG Carlson 29, 4:28. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 4:12. Key Plays: Jacobs 21 run; Drake 4 run on 3rd-and-6. Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33.

___

Las Dal FIRST DOWNS 28 23 Rushing 7 6 Passing 14 13 Penalty 7 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-13 3-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 509 437 Total Plays 77 68 Avg Gain 6.6 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 143 64 Rushes 35 20 Avg per rush 4.086 3.2 NET YARDS PASSING 366 373 Sacked-Yds lost 3-7 1-2 Gross-Yds passing 373 375 Completed-Att. 24-39 32-47 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.714 7.771 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 9-8-6 7-7-7 PUNTS-Avg. 5-48.6 7-55.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 34 145 Punt Returns 3-34 2-16 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-129 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 14-110 14-166 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 38:54 26:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 22-87, Drake 7-25, Carr 2-21, Jones 1-4, Mariota 2-4, Renfrow 1-2. Dallas, Pollard 10-36, Elliott 9-25, Prescott 1-3.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 24-39-0-373. Dallas, Prescott 32-47-0-375.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Renfrow 8-134, Jones 5-59, Jackson 3-102, Waller 2-33, Jacobs 2-25, Drake 2-5, Edwards 1-12, Moreau 1-3. Dallas, C.Wilson 7-104, N.Brown 6-53, Elliott 6-24, Gallup 5-106, Pollard 4-32, Schultz 3-46, McKeon 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, Renfrow 3-34. Dallas, C.Wilson 2-16.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Dallas, Pollard 3-129.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Abram 7-3-0, Littleton 5-4-0, Facyson 5-1-0, Hayward 5-1-0, Hobbs 4-0-0, Thomas 3-1-0, Perryman 2-5-0, Hankins 2-1-0, Ngakoue 2-0-1, Moehrig 1-3-0, Wright 1-3-0, Leavitt 1-0-0, Jefferson 0-2-0, Crosby 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0. Dallas, Neal 6-6-0, Kearse 6-5-0, Lewis 5-2-1, Parsons 4-1-1, Hill 4-1-0, Hooker 3-2-0, Kazee 3-1-0, A.Brown 3-0-0, Diggs 2-3-0, Armstrong 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Golston 1-3-0, Hamilton 1-1-0, Basham 1-0-1, Odighizuwa 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, None. Dallas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 59.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.