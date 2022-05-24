Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

N.Ogwumike 3-8 3-4 9, Sykes 3-7 0-0 7, Cambage 4-9 2-3 10, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Canada 5-11 1-2 11, Atwell 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 2-2 6, Samuelson 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Carter 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 30-75 11-14 76.
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
Recommended