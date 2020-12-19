Larsh's FG lifts Wisconsin past Minnesota 20-17 in OT JIM HOEHN, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 9:56 p.m.
1 of10 Minnesota kicker Andres Gelecinskyj (48) reacts after his field goal attempt failed during overtime of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek (37) runs over Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (45) sacks Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Wisconsin players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after they defeated Minnesota in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Wisconsin players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after they defeated Minnesota in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) walks off the field with teammates after Wisconsindefeated them in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Minnesota's Josh Aune (29) and Austin Henderson walk off the field after Wisconsin defeated them in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Minnesota wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens (22) scores a touchdown against Wisconsin cornerback Deron Harrell (8), safety Scott Nelson, behind, and cornerback Faion Hicks (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (16) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, center right, and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst great each other at midfield after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Andy Manis/AP Show More Show Less
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Garrett Groshek picked the perfect time to have the biggest game of his career.
Collin Larsh kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give the Badgers a 20-17 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the most-played rivalry in the FBS, but Groshek made it possible.