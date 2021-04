Kendall Lamorte hit a three-run two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat visiting Shelton 10-9 in an SCC softball game at Danni Kemp Memorial Field in Milford on Wednesday.

“I was so proud of how the players stayed in this game and battled until the end,” Foran coach Julie Johnson said. “Everyone did their job. In the end, we had our best hitter up to bat with the bases loaded. We put ourselves in the perfect situation to win the game. “