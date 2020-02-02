Lamb scores 33 to lead Vermont over Albany 86-75

Recommended Video:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Lamb poured in a season-high 33 points and Vermont pulled away from Albany in the second half for an 86-75 victory on Saturday.

Lamb made 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and all 10 of his free throws for the Catamounts (17-6, 7-1 America East Conference). Stef Smith pitched in with 14 points and six assists. Ryan Davis contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Ben Shungu tallied 10 points and four assists.

Cameron Healy and Ahmad Clark topped the Great Danes (12-11, 5-3) with 22 points apiece. Healy made 4 of 8 from 3-point range, while Clark nailed 10 of his 11 foul shots. Antonio Rizzuto hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 off the bench. Reserve Romani Hansen had 10 rebounds.

Vermont shot 51% from the floor, 53% from beyond the arc (10 of 19) and made 14 of 19 free throws. Albany shot 45% overall, 46% from distance (12 of 26) and made 17 of 26 foul shots. The Great Danes trailed by two points at halftime before being outscored 39-30 after intermission.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25