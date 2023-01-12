Lamar 69, Nicholls 66

Littles 2-5 4-6 8, Nelson 3-7 2-4 8, Jones 3-15 6-10 12, Thomas 3-14 4-4 11, White 1-5 0-0 3, P.Spencer 0-3 0-1 0, Terrell 3-5 0-0 9, Maxwell 2-6 1-2 6, Huffman 3-6 0-1 7, Del Cadia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-67 17-28 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason