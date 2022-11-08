Lamar 63, St. Thomas (Texas) 61

Adebo 1-5 0-0 3, Sanchez 1-1 2-2 4, Nguyen 2-9 0-0 5, C.Williams 1-8 3-3 5, Kanafani 2-9 0-0 5, Altamirano 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 3-7 0-1 6, Ricks 3-7 0-0 9, Golaszewski 2-5 2-2 6, N.Anderson 5-7 0-0 12, C.Anderson 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-65 8-10 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason