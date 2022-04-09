Lakers snap 8-game skid with 120-101 win over Thunder GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 120-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.
Wenyen Gabriel added 16 points as the Lakers wrapped up the home portion of their dismal season with their first win since March 21 despite playing without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony.