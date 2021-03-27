Lakers rally past Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer March 27, 2021 Updated: March 27, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of11 Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brodric Thomas, left, is fouled while shooting by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, center, as guard Talen Horton-Tucker blocks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker, right, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, left, knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell, center ,finishes a dunk as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, left, and center Jarrett Allen watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., below, reacts after being called for an offensive foul as Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris, upper left, and forward Kyle Kuzma walks behind during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, center, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, right, defends and forward Larry Nance Jr. watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86 Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
It's the Lakers' first win since both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been injured and out of the lineup. James has missed four games after spraining his right ankle on March 20 against Atlanta, and Davis hasn't played since mid-February due to a right calf strain.