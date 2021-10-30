Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

Lafayette 7 7 7 3 - 24 Georgetown 17 3 3 0 - 23 First Quarter GTWN_Tomas 41 pass from Holley (Hunt kick), 12:16 GTWN_Stakely 4 run (Hunt kick), 04:44 GTWN_FG Hunt 24, 01:28 LAF_Simpson 55 run (Pettit kick), 00:30 Second Quarter LAF_Young 47 pass from Davis (Pettit kick), 05:19 GTWN_FG Hunt 31, 01:20 Third Quarter GTWN_FG Hunt 38, 10:01 LAF_Sutton 1 run (Pettit kick), 00:12 Fourth Quarter LAF_FG Pettit 28, 05:31 LAF GTWN First downs 14 16 Rushes-yards 30-140 33-77 Passing 203 231 Comp-Att-Int 15-22-1 19-30-0 Return Yards 113 48 Punts-Avg. 3-35.7 4-34.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalty-Yards 5-55 5-45 Time of Possession 29:22 30:38 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Lafayette, Se. Simpson 12-92, Ja. Sutton 10-40, Ah. Davis 5-7, Mi. Hayes 2-6, Jo. Gillette 1-(minus 5). Georgetown, He. Moultrie III 17-49, Jo. Stakely 12-39, Pi. Holley 4-(minus 11). PASSING_Lafayette, Ah. Davis 15-22-1-203. Georgetown, Pi. Holley 19-30-0-231. RECEIVING_Lafayette, Ju. Young 9-150, Jo. Hull 3-20, Jo. Gillette 1-13, St. Stilianos 1-12, Mi. Hayes 1-8. Georgetown, Jo. Tomas 7-137, Do. Moultrie 4-33, Jo. Stakely 2-26, Se. Portobanco 2-25, Br. Biestek 1-9, He. Moultrie III 1-4, Za. Jewell 1-3, Ti. Reed 1-(minus 6).