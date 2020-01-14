Lady Lawmen put forth personal best
Published
-
Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Wavering and Sydney Simpson ran a personal best of 1:54.27 in the 4x200 for Law at the Yale Classic.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics
Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Wavering and Sydney Simpson ran a personal best of 1:54.27 in the 4x200 for Law at the Yale Classic.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics
Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Wavering and Sydney Simpson ran a personal best of 1:54.27 in the 4x200 for Law at the Yale Classic.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics
Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Wavering and Sydney Simpson ran a personal best of 1:54.27 in the 4x200 for Law at the Yale Classic.