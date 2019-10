Lady Lawmen down Branford in girls volleyball

Jonathan Law’s girls’ volleyball team defeated Branford, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18, when coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen improved to 10-2 on Friday.

Maddie Lula (3 aces) and Caroline Chesson (2 aces) each had nine kills for Law.

Liv Kowalski had 19 assists and one kill.

Leading Branford were Marzia Johnson (12 digs, 2 kills), Ana Lafogg (5 kills, 5 digs) and Katie Elmasry (3 kills, 5 digs).