La Salle ends two-game skid with win over Fordham

Recommended Video:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ed Croswell registered 12 points and nine rebounds as La Salle defeated Fordham 58-49 on Wednesday night.

David Beatty had 12 points for La Salle (12-13, 3-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Ray added six rebounds. Saul Phiri had eight rebounds.

Josh Colon had 14 points for the Rams (7-18, 1-12), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Joel Soriano added eight rebounds.

Jalen Cobb was held to only five points. The Rams' leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, he hit 17% from beyond the arc (1 of 6).

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. La Salle defeated Fordham 66-60 on Jan. 5. La Salle faces George Washington on the road on Saturday. Fordham faces UMass at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com