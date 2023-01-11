La Salle 78, UMass 77

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 3-3 0-0 6, Brantley 5-11 1-2 12, Brickus 8-13 1-1 22, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 4-9 1-2 11, Gill 2-8 1-2 5, H.Drame 3-5 0-0 6, Marrero 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 4-7 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason