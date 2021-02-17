La Russa feels fortunate for chance to manage White Sox ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 9:09 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2014, file photo, former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the second baseball game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago. Tony La Russa felt fortunate. The Chicago White Sox gave the Hall of Famer the opportunity to manage again despite a lengthy absence from the dugout and stuck with him after news of a drunken driving arrest broke shortly after his hiring. Matt Marton/AP
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa feels fortunate.
The Chicago White Sox gave the Hall of Famer the opportunity to manage again despite a lengthy absence from the dugout and stuck with him when news of a drunken driving arrest broke shortly after his hiring.