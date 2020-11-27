FG FT Reb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wilson 19 0-3 0-0 1-4 0 3 0
S.Wright 30 4-9 2-4 0-4 3 4 12
Pepple 33 6-11 1-1 5-10 0 0 13
Adewunmi 26 7-10 6-8 0-2 0 4 23
Carter 28 2-4 0-0 1-5 5 2 5
Williams 26 5-7 1-2 0-2 4 2 14
Polk 16 3-8 0-0 0-0 2 0 8
James 14 2-3 0-0 0-0 5 3 6
L.Wright 8 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Totals 200 29-57 10-15 8-28 19 21 81

Percentages: FG .509, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Adewunmi 3-5, Williams 3-5, James 2-3, S.Wright 2-5, Polk 2-6, Carter 1-2, Wilson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Pepple 2, Adewunmi, L.Wright).

Turnovers: 15 (Williams 4, Wilson 4, Adewunmi 3, S.Wright 2, James, L.Wright).

Steals: 1 (S.Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LSU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Days 34 9-11 2-2 2-6 0 2 24
Watford 35 2-7 9-10 4-7 9 1 13
Hyatt 13 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Smart 34 4-8 0-0 0-4 5 3 10
Thomas 33 10-21 3-4 1-2 2 2 27
O'Neal 13 1-3 0-0 0-5 0 4 3
Wilkinson 13 1-1 1-2 1-1 1 2 3
Gaines 12 1-3 5-6 0-0 1 0 7
Cook 10 1-1 2-2 0-3 1 1 5
Penn-Johnson 3 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-58 22-26 10-30 19 17 94

Percentages: FG .517, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Days 4-5, Thomas 4-9, Smart 2-5, Cook 1-1, O'Neal 1-2, Gaines 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hyatt 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Watford).

Turnovers: 9 (Hyatt 2, Smart 2, Thomas 2, Cook, O'Neal, Watford).

Steals: 10 (Watford 3, Days 2, Gaines 2, Thomas 2, Wilkinson).

Technical Fouls: Smart, 17:42 second.

SIU-Edwardsville 34 47 81
LSU 49 45 94

.