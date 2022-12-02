Skip to main content
Sports

LSU 63, Texas-Arlington 59

Wilson 3-4 1-2 7, Gibson 2-8 1-4 6, Humphrey 7-11 0-1 15, Johnson-Cash 3-10 0-0 8, Weaver 1-4 4-4 6, Talbot 1-8 0-0 3, Castro 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 5-11 0-0 10, Domingos 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-64 6-11 59.

LSU (7-1)

Reed 1-3 0-0 3, Wilkinson 1-2 0-0 3, K.Williams 6-14 0-0 14, Hill 1-5 1-2 3, Miller 3-8 3-4 11, Hannibal 1-3 5-7 7, Fountain 3-5 1-2 8, Hayes 2-6 3-4 7, Coleman 3-4 1-2 7, Ward 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 14-21 63.

Halftime_LSU 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 5-19 (Johnson-Cash 2-4, Humphrey 1-1, Gibson 1-5, Talbot 1-5, Castro 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Walker 0-2), LSU 7-18 (K.Williams 2-3, Miller 2-7, Fountain 1-1, Reed 1-1, Wilkinson 1-2, Hayes 0-2, Hill 0-2). Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 35 (Domingos 7), LSU 35 (K.Williams 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 8 (Humphrey 4), LSU 11 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 17, LSU 14.

More for you
Written By