LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Sei Young Kim, 68.733
2. Danielle Kang, 69.515
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.647
4. Nasa Hataoka, 69.87
5. Inbee Park, 69.889
6. Minjee Lee, 70.152
7. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.308
8. Nelly Korda, 70.333
9. Lydia Ko, 70.481
10. Chella Choi, 70.583
11. Lexi Thompson, 70.619
12. Caroline Masson, 70.704
13. Carlota Ciganda, 70.72
14. Celine Boutier, 70.794
15. Austin Ernst, 70.909
