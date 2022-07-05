LPGA Tour Statistics

Through July 4

1, Minjee Lee, 69.025. 2, Lexi Thompson, 69.6. 3, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.791. 4, Atthaya Thitikul, 69.843. 5, Jin Young Ko, 69.943. 6 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi and Hyo Joo Kim, 70. 8, Lydia Ko, 70.021. 9, Xiyu Lin, 70.043. 10, Celine Boutier, 70.077.

Driving Distance

1, Emily Kristine Pedersen, 279.25. 2, Bianca Pagdanganan, 276.47. 3, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 275.414. 4, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 274.861. 5, Yuka Saso, 274.67. 6, Brooke Matthews, 274.321. 7, Madelene Sagstrom, 273.939. 8, Maria Fassi, 273.481. 9, A Lim Kim, 273.427. 10, Lexi Thompson, 273.129.

Greens in Regulation

1, Lexi Thompson, .77%. 2 (tie), Xiyu Lin and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, .76%. 4 (tie), Hye-Jin Choi, Brooke M. Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee, .75%. 8, 3 tied with .74%.

Putts per GIR

1, Danielle Kang, 1.72. 2, Jeongeun Lee6, 1.7253. 3, Patty Tavatanakit, 1.731. 4, Lydia Ko, 1.736. 5, Minjee Lee, 1.742. 6, Jessica Korda, 1.747. 7, Nasa Hataoka, 1.75. 8, Hyo Joo Kim, 1.753. 9, Celine Boutier, 1.754. 10, Xiyu Lin, 1.755.

Birdies

1, Atthaya Thitikul, 220. 2, Nasa Hataoka, 214. 3, Celine Boutier, 203. 4 (tie), Lydia Ko and Xiyu Lin, 197. 6, Madelene Sagstrom, 194. 7, Minjee Lee, 189. 8, Jennifer Kupcho, 185. 9, Hye-Jin Choi, 180. 10, Leona Maguire, 177.

Eagles

1, Yuka Saso, 10. 2, Kelly Tan, 9. 3 (tie), Celine Boutier and Carlota Ciganda, 8. 5 (tie), Amanda Doherty, A Lim Kim, Jennifer Kupcho and Patty Tavatanakit, 7. 9, 7 tied with 6.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Lydia Ko, .67%. 2, Ashleigh Buhai, .66%. 3 (tie), Brittany Altomare and Elizabeth Szokol, .65%. 5 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Brittany Lincicome, .62%. 7, Sei Young Kim, .61%. 8, Megan Khang, .60%. 9, 2 tied with .57%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Minjee Lee, .75%. 2, Lexi Thompson, .74%. 3, Madelene Sagstrom, .71%. 4 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Hyo Joo Kim, .67%. 6, Lydia Ko, .66%. 7, 4 tied with .65%.