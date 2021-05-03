LPGA Tour Statistics

Through May 2

1, Inbee Park, 68.500. 2, Nelly Korda, 68.750. 3, Jessica Korda, 69.208. 4, Lydia Ko, 69.231. 5 (tie), Hannah Green and Hyo Joo Kim, 69.250. 7, In Gee Chun, 69.478. 8, Alison Lee, 69.500. 9, So Yeon Ryu, 69.600. 10, Brooke M. Henderson, 69.643.

Driving Distance

1, Anne van Dam, 292.071. 2, A Lim Kim, 281.969. 3, Bianca Pagdanganan, 281.125. 4, Patty Tavatanakit, 280.775. 5, Maria Fassi, 279.071. 6, Lexi Thompson, 277.545. 7, Brooke M. Henderson, 277.214. 8, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 276.458. 9, Hannah Green, 276.350. 10, Jessica Korda, 275.542.

Greens in Regulation

1, Brooke M. Henderson, 80.00%. 2, Matilda Castren, 79.90%. 3, Mo Martin, 78.90%. 4, Jessica Korda, 78.00%. 5, Lexi Thompson, 77.60%. 6, Ally Ewing, 77.40%. 7 (tie), Jin Young Ko and Amy Olson, 77.30%. 9, Jennifer Kupcho, 76.30%. 10, Mel Reid, 76.10%.

Putts per GIR

1, Alison Lee, 1.644. 2, Inbee Park, 1.695. 3, Hannah Green, 1.701. 4, Lydia Ko, 1.710. 5, Jessica Korda, 1.715. 6, Morgan Pressel, 1.729. 7, Jeongeun Lee6, 1.733. 8, Nelly Korda, 1.734. 9, Patty Tavatanakit, 1.739. 10, So Yeon Ryu, 1.741.

Birdies

1, Nelly Korda, 135. 2, Ally Ewing, 119. 3 (tie), Brooke M. Henderson and Lexi Thompson, 116. 5 (tie), Lydia Ko and Jessica Korda, 114. 7, Georgia Hall, 107. 8, Gaby Lopez, 103. 9, Danielle Kang, 102. 10, 2 tied with 100.

Eagles

1 (tie), Hannah Green, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, 5. 4 (tie), Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Minjee Lee and Anne van Dam, 4. 8, 12 tied with 3.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Esther Henseleit, 100.00%. 2, Pavarisa Yoktuan, 80.00%. 3, Patty Tavatanakit, 73.68%. 4, Lydia Ko, 72.00%. 5 (tie), Jiwon Jeon and Michelle Wie West, 71.43%. 7, Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.23%. 8, Danielle Kang, 68.75%. 9, 2 tied with 66.67%.

Rounds Under Par

1, Inbee Park, 95.00%. 2, Nelly Korda, 85.71%. 3, In Gee Chun, 82.61%. 4, Lydia Ko, 80.77%. 5, Hannah Green, 80.00%. 6, Jessica Korda, 79.17%. 7, Jin Young Ko, 77.27%. 8, 5 tied with 75.00%.