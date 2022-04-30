LEADING OFF: Mets ace Scherzer starts night game vs Phillies

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

___

THE MAX

Mets ace Max Scherzer starts at night against Bryce Harper and the Phillies at Citi Field.

Scherzer is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four starts during his first year in New York. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has struck out 33 in 25 innings while allowing just 11 hits.

Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.20 ERA) pitches for Philadelphia.

ROCKY START

Colorado lefty Kyle Freeland tries again for his first win since signing a $64.5 million, five-year contract last month.

The 28-year-old Denver native is 0-3 with a 6.16 ERA in four starts for the Rockies this season.

He's set to pitch against the Reds at Coors Field.

AILING RAYS

A COVID-19 outbreak hit the Tampa Bay staff this weekend during its series against Minnesota at Tropicana Field, keeping pitching coach Kyle Snyder, field coordinator Paul Hoover, bench coach Matt Quatraro and bullpen coach Stan Boroski away from the team until further notice. None of them will be on the plane Sunday night when the Rays fly to Oakland for the start of a nine-game road trip.

“When something like this snowballs like it did today. . . . I mean, we’ve been dealing, dealing, dealing trying to contain it, and then the last day or two it’s hit us pretty hard,” manager Kevin Cash said.

CRUISIN' CARDS

The St. Louis Cardinals lead the majors with 22 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

The lone blemish came when slugger Albert Pujols tried to swipe third at Milwaukee on April 14 and was caught by Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

Harrison Bader tops the NL with six steals after a swipe against Arizona on Saturday. He had a total of nine steals in 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports